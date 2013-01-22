FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai sets Dubai guidance at 4% area on 10-year sukuk - source
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai sets Dubai guidance at 4% area on 10-year sukuk - source

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has put out official price guidance of 4% area on its 10-year USD benchmark-sized sukuk, according to a source, from price talk of low 4%.

Order books on the deal have already exceeded USD9bn, the source said.

Books are set to go subject in Middle East and Asia at 11.00GMT, and in London at 12.00GMT.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered are managing the deal, which should price later today. Dubai is unrated. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.