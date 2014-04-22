Dubai to sell 15-yr benchmark sukuk on Tues - leads

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - The government of Dubai plans to sell a benchmark-sized sukuk with a lifespan of 15 years on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

Initial price thoughts on the Islamic bond have been set between 5 and 5.125 percent, the document said. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million.

The banks arranging the transaction are Dubai Islamic Bank , Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)