FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Largest creditors agree Dubai World restructuring - Sheikh Ahmed
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Largest creditors agree Dubai World restructuring - Sheikh Ahmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - One of Dubai’s top government officials confirmed on Wednesday that Dubai World’s biggest creditors have agreed a deal with the state-owned conglomerate to renegotiate its debt repayment schedule.

Sources told Reuters last month that agreement had been secured with the creditor committee of banks including HSBC and Emirates NBD. Under the new deal, the repayment date of the biggest chunk of debt under Dubai World’s $25 billion restructuring would be extended, in exchange for a series of incentives.

“I would say so,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Fiscal Committee, told reporters at an Africa-focused investment event in the emirate when asked if the biggest creditors had agreed the plan.

Sheikh Ahmed also ruled out any flotations of Dubai state-owned companies, including Emirates airline and air travel service provider Dnata, saying they were not being considered. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; writing by David French; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.