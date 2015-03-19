FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds, Natixis and RBS sell Dubai World debt before $14.6 bln deal-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Lloyds, Natixis and RBS sell Dubai World debt before $14.6 bln deal-sources

Tom Arnold, David French

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group and Natixis have sold their exposures to Dubai World , the state-owned conglomerate nearing a $14.6 billion debt restructuring, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) also sold at least a portion of its exposure to the conglomerate, said two sources, which could mean more than $1 billion of its total debt has changed hands.

Lloyds, RBS and Dubai World declined to comment. Natixis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.