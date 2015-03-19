Lloyds, Natixis and RBS sell Dubai World debt before $14.6 bln deal-sources

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group and Natixis have sold their exposures to Dubai World , the state-owned conglomerate nearing a $14.6 billion debt restructuring, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) also sold at least a portion of its exposure to the conglomerate, said two sources, which could mean more than $1 billion of its total debt has changed hands.

Lloyds, RBS and Dubai World declined to comment. Natixis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Editing by David Holmes)