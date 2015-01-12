FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai World says $14.6 bln restructuring deal has majority creditor support
January 12, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai World says $14.6 bln restructuring deal has majority creditor support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dubai World has reached agreement with a “substantial majority” of creditors to back its $14.6 billion debt restructuring, the state-owned conglomerate said on Monday.

The company had made a “voluntary arrangement notification” under Decree 57 -- legislation brought in by the Dubai government to administer the conglomerate’s previous restructuring at the turn of the decade -- to amend its existing debt deal, it said in a statement. The restructuring deal could take several months to complete, it said.

The new restructuring plan involves repaying early an existing $2.92 billion maturity due in 2015, Dubai World said. The company would extend a 2018 repayment to 2022, with higher pricing, an amortising structure and more collateral backing the loan, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

