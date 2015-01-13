FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai World $14.6 bln debt deal creditor vote set for March 17
January 13, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai World $14.6 bln debt deal creditor vote set for March 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The court administering conglomerate Dubai World’s restructuring on Tuesday set March 17 as the provisional date for creditors to vote on whether to approve a $14.6 billion debt deal.

The Dubai World Tribunal on Tuesday held its first hearing on Dubai World’s second major debt restructuring.

Mark Hyde of law firm Clifford Chance said that 73.01 percent of creditors who would have a vote on the restructuring deal had signed a document saying they would vote in favour.

Dubai World said on Monday it had received backing from a “substantial majority” of creditors on the new deal which would see part of its debt repaid early and the maturity of the rest extended by four years with added incentives for creditors. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; writing by David French; editing by Jason Neely)

