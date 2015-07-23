FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Holdings unit says to pull out of Malta telecoms company
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 23, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai Holdings unit says to pull out of Malta telecoms company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Emirates International Telecommunications Malta, a subsidiary of Dubai Holdings, said Thursday that it intends to pull out of Malta telecoms company Go in the short term.

It gave no explanation for its decision, which it announced in a statement to the Malta Stock Exchange.

Formerly state-owned Go is Malta’s biggest telecoms company.

It recorded a profit after tax of 20.5 million euros in 2014 despite losses in its land-line business.

Most of its recent growth has been in television and Internet provider services.

Emirates holds a 60 percent stake. It did not say how it intends to dispose of its investment.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.