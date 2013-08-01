FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Investments Q2 net profit more than doubles
August 1, 2013 / 5:52 AM / in 4 years

Dubai Investments Q2 net profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Conglomerate Dubai Investments , which is planning to issue a $300 million sukuk this year, said on Thursday that its second-quarter net profit more than doubled, as it booked gains in the value of its investments.

The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) owns an 11.5 percent stake, posted a second-quarter net profit of 158.5 million dirhams ($43.2 million), compared with a profit of 63.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012.

Dubai Investments booked a gain of 24.2 million dirhams on fair valuation of investments against a loss of 14.9 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

The company said its planned $300 million sukuk issue is in progress and will be in the market in the coming quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

