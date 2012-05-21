FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's DIB eyes 5-yr sukuk; pricing expected Tues
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Dubai's DIB eyes 5-yr sukuk; pricing expected Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank has released initial price guidance for a new 5-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, arranging banks said on Monday.

Indicative pricing for the sukuk was given at 375 basis points over midswaps. The borrower wraps up roadshows in London on Monday, and execution of the deal is expected on Tuesday, arrangers said.

Benchmark is usually understood to mean at least $500 million.

Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and DIB itself are arranging the deal.

An eventual sukuk issue is expected to benefit from a strong local bid as well as demand for Islamic assets despite renewed uncertainty in the euro zone. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

