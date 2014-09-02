FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Islamic Bank rules out controlling stake in Indonesian lender
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank rules out controlling stake in Indonesian lender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank has ruled out seeking a controlling stake in Bank Panin Syariah, and its plans are limited to raising its stake in the Indonesian lender to 40 percent from 25 percent now, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Dubai Islamic, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, bought 2.42 billion shares in the listed sharia-compliant lender in June, its first foray into southeast Asia.

“It’s currently at 25 percent and we want to go up to 40 percent. That’s where it stops,” chief executive Adnan Chilwan said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur, without giving a time frame for when it would raise the stake.

In May, the bank said it hoped to reach 40 percent before the end of the year, using its own cash to fund the purchase.

Under Indonesian rules, foreign ownership of local lenders requires regulatory approval to go above 40 percent. Last month, Indonesia’s financial services authority said it was preparing a five-year industry blueprint that would address foreign ownership limits. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.