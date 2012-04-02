FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Drydocks goes to court to force creditors in line
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

Dubai's Drydocks goes to court to force creditors in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai World’s shipbuilding unit filed for insolvency protection, using a special law set up after the emirate’s debt crisis, to force holdout creditors to sign on to its $2.2 billion restructuring proposal, two sources said on Monday.

Drydocks World, which has said a significant majority of its lenders had formally backed the deal, filed a notification under Decree 57 on Sunday night, sources told ALB The Brief, a Thomson Reuters publication.

A hearing before the Dubai World tribunal is slated for 1000 GMT on Monday, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

