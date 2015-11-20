FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duerr buys Indian cleaning systems supplier Mhitraa
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Duerr buys Indian cleaning systems supplier Mhitraa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Duerr has bought Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.

Mhitraa has around 60 employees and sales of below 10 million euros ($10.7 million), Duerr said on Friday.

Duerr says it is the world market leader in cleaning technology, with sales of around 200 million euros in this area. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

