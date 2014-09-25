Germany's Duerr could buy rest of engineer Broetje -report

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German engineering group Duerr AG could eventually buy the rest of Broetje from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) as it seeks to reduce its dependence on automotive customers, its chief executive said.

“DBAG is a private equity investor and will eventually exit. So I do not rule out a takeover at a later point in time,” Ralf Dieter said, according to an interview published in business daily Boersen-Zeitung on Thursday.

Duerr last month merged its aircraft assembly technology business with Broetje, which Dieter said counts Boeing Co among its customers, and received an 11 percent stake in the engineering group as part of the deal.

Duerr this year also took over German woodworking equipment specialist Homag Group AG as part of a drive for more diversification.

Dieter told Boersen-Zeitung he expected regulators to approve the Homag acquisition by the end of October. There are no plans to delist the group, he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)