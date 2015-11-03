FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duerr raises sales outlook on China, Homag purchase
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Duerr raises sales outlook on China, Homag purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Duerr has raised its sales outlook for 2015 after posting forecast-beating results in the third quarter on strong demand in China and business earned from acquiring woodworking specialist Homag group.

The industrial systems and automotive supplier now expects sales of 3.6-3.7 billion euros ($4.0-4.1 billion), compared with a previous target of 3.4-3.5 billion, it said on Tuesday.

Nearly a billion euros of full-year sales will be contributed by Homag which Duerr has consolidated in its results since October 2014.

$1 = 0.9060 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.