Duerr Q4 operating profit beats estimates
March 9, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Duerr Q4 operating profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Duerr on Monday reported an estimates-beating 3.2 percent increase in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 71.1 million euros ($77.1 million), Duerr said.

Sales grew 41.2 percent to 933.2 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected fourth-quarter EBIT of 69.4 million euros on sales of 897 million euros.

The company, based in the southwestern German town of Bietigheim-Bissingen, said it expected 2015 sales of 3.4-3.5 billion euros and an EBIT margin between 7.0 and 7.5 percent. ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

