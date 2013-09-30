FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Duerr ups 2013 profit target as auto business improves
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 30, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Germany's Duerr ups 2013 profit target as auto business improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Duerr hiked its earnings forecast for 2013, saying business had been positive in the third quarter.

Duerr, which supplies paintshops to car makers, had said in June that it may increase its targets due to booming business in China and the United States.

It said on Monday that it now expected to reach a margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 7.5 and 8 percent, up from a previous goal of 7-7.5 percent.

It maintained its sales forecast at between 2.4 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros ($3.25-3.52 billion). ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.