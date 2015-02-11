FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duerr to hold off making more acquisitions this year
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 11, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Duerr to hold off making more acquisitions this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Duerr will hold off making further acquisitions this year, slowing its pace of expansion following about a dozen purchases over the past four years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We mustn’t get bogged down,” CEO Ralf Dieter said. “This year there won’t be anything.”

Duerr has been investing in bolt-on acquisitions to diversify beyond its core business of supplying production systems for the automotive sector and to tap into growing demand for technologies such as gluing, filling and energy efficiency. Last year it bought woodworking specialist Homag. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.