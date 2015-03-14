FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 14, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Sale of German property bank DuesselHyp may fail - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The sale of German commercial property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG (DuesselHyp) may fail due to its exposure to Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta, German daily Welt am Sonntag reported.

DuesselHypo owner Lone Star sold the lender to a group of international buyers led by London-based Attestor in August , but a material change clause may be applied, the paper said.

Ratings agency Fitch last week said that DuesselHyp was in urgent need of capital support after Austrian regulators took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium.

Sources familiar with the DuesselHyp sale told Reuters that a closing of the deal was still on the cards, while some terms may be tweaked. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Arno Schuetze, editing by William Hardy)

