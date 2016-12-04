FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Hong Kong CKI makes $5.4 bln bid for Australian energy Duet Group
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 4, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

Hong Kong CKI makes $5.4 bln bid for Australian energy Duet Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd has made an A$7.3 billion ($5.44 billion) bid for Australian energy infrastructure owner Duet Group, Duet said on Monday.

Duet said it had received an "an unsolicited, indicative, incomplete, non-binding and conditional proposal," offering A$3 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 27.7 percent premium to Duet's Friday closing price of A$2.35.

$1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Cecile Lefort, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.