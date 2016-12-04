Hong Kong CKI makes $5.4 bln bid for Australian energy Duet Group

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd has made an A$7.3 billion ($5.44 billion) bid for Australian energy infrastructure owner Duet Group, Duet said on Monday.

Duet said it had received an "an unsolicited, indicative, incomplete, non-binding and conditional proposal," offering A$3 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 27.7 percent premium to Duet's Friday closing price of A$2.35.