Aug 17 (Reuters) - Duet-CI Capital said it had hired Amr Helal to head its $300-million private equity fund for investing in Egyptian businesses.

Helal has joined from Abraaj Group and has 15 years of experience in private equity and financial services.

Duet-CI Capital is a joint venture between alternative asset manager Duet Group and Egyptian investment bank CI Capital. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)