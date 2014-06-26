FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dufry sets terms of cap hike to finance Nuance acquisition
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Dufry sets terms of cap hike to finance Nuance acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Dufry said it will offer investors 3 new shares for each 17 shares held, part of a cap hike to finance its 1.55 billion Swiss franc ($1.74 billion) acquisition of rival Nuance.

The Swiss travel retailer is set to ask shareholders later on Thursday for permission to issue new shares to raise 725 million francs to buy its Swiss competitor Nuance, cementing its position as the world’s largest duty-free retailer ahead of Hong Kong-based DFS Group.

Dufry’s major shareholder, a fund backed by private equity firm Advent International, has committed to participating in the move, Basel-based Dufry said when it announced the deal earlier this month.

Dufry is heavily reliant on sales in North America, while Nuance is stronger in Europe and Asia, making the deal complimentary according to analysts.

Dufry said it plans to squeeze value from the acquisition by joining up logistics and purchasing with Nuance, targeting up to 70 million francs from 2016 in benefits from combining the two firms, which run shops catering for tourists around the world. ($1 = 0.8921 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
