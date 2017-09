ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG said it will buy Nuance Group for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.73 billion), in a bid to bolster its business in the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia and the United States. Dufry said it will finance the deal with 1 billion francs in equity and 550 million francs in new debt.

$1 = 0.8969 Swiss francs Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Matt Driskill