Advent sells stake in Switzerland's Dufry for $477 mln
January 16, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Advent sells stake in Switzerland's Dufry for $477 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International has raised 442 million Swiss francs ($476.5 million) from the sale of its remaining 13 percent stake in Swiss airport retailer Dufry.

Global Retail Group, through which Advent owned the 3.9 million shares, said on Wednesday it had sold the entire holding for 114 Swiss francs per share, a 4.3 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing share price.

Morgan Stanley acted as sole bookrunner on the sale, which was launched after the market close on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9277 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
