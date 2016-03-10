FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whiting expects more than $1 billion in credit line cuts
March 10, 2016

Whiting expects more than $1 billion in credit line cuts

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

DENVER, March 10 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp expects its credit line to be cut by more than $1 billion in an early May borrowing base redetermination, the latest industry fallout from low oil prices, Chief Executive Jim Volker said on Thursday.

Whiting, the largest oil producer in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation, had $2.7 billion left on a loan revolver at the end of 2015.

As part of a regular loan redetermination process, Whiting’s lenders review access to credit based on market factors, including the drop in oil prices.

Volker said on Thursday he expects Whiting will have “at least $1.5 billion” left on the loan after the redetermination.

“I‘m sure we’ll still have lots of liquidity after our next borrowing base redetermination,” Volker said at the DUG Rockies conference in Denver. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

