UPDATE 3-Two Duke Energy board members step down over CEO switch

July 27 (Reuters) - Two Duke Energy board members resigned on Friday in protest against the utility company’s surprise ousting of new CEO Bill Johnson early this month, just hours after it closed the purchase of Progress Energy.

Theresa M. Stone and John D. Baker II, who both joined the Duke board from Progress, submitted their resignations and called for the Duke board to immediately set in place a process to find a new CEO to replace Jim Rogers.

Duke bought Progress in an $18 billion deal that created the biggest utility in the United States, and was scrutinized by federal and state regulators for 18 months.

The companies had maintained that Progress’ Johnson would take the CEO role in the new company throughout that regulatory review process, although Duke directors have since said they started to have concerns about Johnson far before the deal closed.

Debt rating agency Standard & Poor’s cut Duke’s corporate rating on Wednesday to “BBB+” from “A-” and gave it a negative outlook, citing a heightened risk of regulatory action over the CEO switch.

In her resignation letter, Stone said the CEO switch had created worries about corporate governance at Duke, which now faces “major hurdles in restoring trust and confidence.”

“I believe the company needs to review its corporate governance and to take steps to address any deficiencies,” she wrote.

Duke did not comment on the issues raised by Stone and Baker in their letters, but said its board had accepted the resignations on Friday.

“We look forward to working with the entire Board to continue the integration process to drive the significant benefits for customers and shareholders that this combination creates,” the company said in a statement.

The quick CEO switch has drawn a sharp rebuke from regulators in North Carolina, who have grilled Rogers and other Duke board members in hearings earlier this month and threatened to reconsider their approval of the merger.

The Progress representatives who joined the board of the combined company have complained that they were blindsided by the ouster of Johnson, engineered by the carried-over Duke members of the board on July 2 just minutes after the merger closed.

In addition to Stone and Baker, two other former Progress board members told the North Carolina regulators last week they were considering resigning.

One of those board members, Marie McKee, said the ex-Progress directors had argued against ousting Johnson for an hour during the July 2 executive session of the board, but failed swing any votes from the legacy Duke directors.

In a hearing called by the North Carolina Utilities Commission last week, Johnson said Duke Energy Co felt “buyer’s remorse” and sought to back out of the deal to buy Progress Energy after federal regulators called for costly measures to curb the merged company’s market power.

But Ann Maynard Gray, the lead independent Duke director, told NCUC that a lack of disclosure about costly repairs to Progress’ Crystal River nuclear plant and his “controlling” management style prompted Duke’s board to seek his resignation

Duke’s shares closed up 0.2 percent to $67.45 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.