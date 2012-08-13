FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke CEO says has no specific retirement date
August 13, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Duke CEO says has no specific retirement date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Rogers told state utility regulators in Florida on Monday that he has set no specific date for stepping down from the company’s top job.

“I just don’t know,” Rogers told a hearing at the Florida Public Service Commission. “I haven’t personally got a date.”

Duke’s board of directors returned Rogers to the CEO job just hours after the company closed on the purchase of Progress Energy on July 2 - replacing Bill Johnson, the Progress CEO, who had long been slated to head the combined company.

The quick CEO switch triggered anger in North Carolina, where regulators have threatened to reassess their approval of Duke’s acquisition of Progress, which created the nation’s largest utility.

Rogers repeated his statement made to North Carolina’s utility regulator last month that he would serve as CEO as long as the board requested, but noted that his current contract set an end-date in December 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
