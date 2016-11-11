FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Duke Energy agrees to pay $27 mln to settle 2012 CEO firing
#U.S. Legal News
November 11, 2016 / 11:56 PM / 9 months ago

Duke Energy agrees to pay $27 mln to settle 2012 CEO firing

Arathy S Nair

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit over the power producer's abrupt firing of its newly installed chief executive in 2012.

Duke had agreed to install Progress Energy head William Johnson as chief executive of the combined company as part of the terms to buy Progress.

But within hours of the deal closing in July 2012, the new Duke board met and fired Johnson, reinstating former Duke CEO James Rogers.

Johnson left with a pre-negotiated $44 million severance package.

Shareholders soon sued Duke, arguing the decision to fire the CEO was reached in May 2012 and concealed from the public, investors and regulators.

A Delaware judge in August denied Duke's bid to end the case, finding the plaintiffs plausibly argued that the defendants might have concealed information about their actions from the public and regulators.

The settlement will be "funded by certain insurers" and does not include admission of any liability or wrongdoing by Duke, according to a court document filed Nov. 9.

