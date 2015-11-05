FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke Energy profit drops 27 pct
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Duke Energy profit drops 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit.

Net income attributable to Duke fell to $932 million, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.

The company booked $378 million in earnings from discontinued operations, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 1.4 percent to $6.48 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
