Power company Duke Energy's profit falls on impairment charge

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge related to certain assets in Central America.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $509 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $543 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 1.9 percent to $5.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)