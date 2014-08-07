FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duke Energy profit rises on strong regulated utility business
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

Duke Energy profit rises on strong regulated utility business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a 80 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue from its rate-regulated utilities.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $609 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $339 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results a year earlier included a charge to write off investments in a failed Florida nuclear project and other one-time items.

Revenue from its regulated electric utilities increased nearly 7 percent to $5.17 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.