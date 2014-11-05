FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duke Energy profit rises on better pricing, reversal of charge
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Duke Energy profit rises on better pricing, reversal of charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by increased pricing and the reversal of an impairment charge recognized in the first quarter.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $1.3 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s total operating revenue rose about 3 percent to $6.4 billion.

The $477 million charge was related to the sale of its Midwest business to Dynegy Inc in August. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.