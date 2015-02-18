Duke Energy quarterly profit falls due to tax charge

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported an 86 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a tax charge to repatriate foreign earnings.

Net income attributable to Duke fell to $97 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $688 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it plans to access $2.7 billion in foreign earnings through 2022, due to which it recorded a 53 cents per share tax charge in the quarter. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)