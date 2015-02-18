FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duke Energy quarterly profit falls due to tax charge
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Duke Energy quarterly profit falls due to tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported an 86 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a tax charge to repatriate foreign earnings.

Net income attributable to Duke fell to $97 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $688 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it plans to access $2.7 billion in foreign earnings through 2022, due to which it recorded a 53 cents per share tax charge in the quarter. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.