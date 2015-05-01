Duke Energy profit helped by unusually cold weather

May 1 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a quarterly profit as exceptionally cold winter weather boosted electricity demand.

Net income attributable to Duke was $864 million, or $1.22 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $97 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last quarter’s results included an impairment charge of about $1.4 billion related to the company’s Midwest generation business, which was later sold to Dynegy Inc. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)