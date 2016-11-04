FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Duke Energy quarterly profit rises 26 pct
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

Duke Energy quarterly profit rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 26.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as warmer summer temperatures in the South Eastern and Midwest United States pushed up electricity sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $932 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 5.2 percent to $6.82 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
