Duke Energy quarterly profit rises 26 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 26.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as warmer summer temperatures in the South Eastern and Midwest United States pushed up electricity sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $932 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 5.2 percent to $6.82 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)