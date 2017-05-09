FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Duke Energy's quarterly profit rises 3.2 pct
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

Duke Energy's quarterly profit rises 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, partly helped by its acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas.

Net income attributable to Duke Energy was $716 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $694 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 6.5 percent to $5.73 billion.

Duke Energy announced its $4.9 billion purchase of Piedmont Natural Gas in 2015. The acquisition has helped the company expand its natural gas distribution business. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

