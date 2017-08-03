FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
U.S. utility Duke Energy's profit rises 35 pct
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 hours ago

U.S. utility Duke Energy's profit rises 35 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 35 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher prices and electricity sales.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $686 million, or 98 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $509 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.56 billion from $5.21 billion. bit.ly/2w9udSv (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.