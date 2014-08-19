FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coast Guard says 8,000 gallon diesel spilled to Ohio river from Duke Energy station
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Coast Guard says 8,000 gallon diesel spilled to Ohio river from Duke Energy station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Coast Guard:
    *     Coast Guard says responds to Ohio river diesel fuel
spill, portion of river closed to vessel traffic
    *     Coast Guard says responding to a reported 8,000 gallon
diesel spill from the Duke Energy W.C. Beckjord power station
near Cincinnati, Ohio
    *     Coast Guard says watchstanders received the initial
report at about 12:20 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, Tuesday
    *     Coast Guard says Duke Energy has assumed
responsibility for spill clean-up


 (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.