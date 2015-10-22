U.S. court allows water pollution suit against Duke Energy to proceed

A North Carolina federal court late Tuesday allowed a citizen group to proceed with its pollution lawsuit against Duke Energy, finding that the state has dragged its feet on enforcing clean water standards against the utility.

The Clean Water Act allows citizens to sue over violations of the law, except when the Environmental Protection Agency or a state agency has already commenced a similar enforcement action and is prosecuting it diligently.

