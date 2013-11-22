FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Duke Energy Renewables to pay $1 mln in fines and restitution regarding bird mortalities at two wind facilities
November 22, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp : * Renewables reaches agreement with Department of Justice regarding bird

mortalities at two wind facilities * Renewables says federal fines and restitution of $1 million will be levied

against Duke Energy renewables * Renewables-settlement agreement with DOJ on deaths of Golden eagles and other

migratory birds at two Duke wind generation sites in Wyoming * Renewables-DOJ brought misdemeanor charges under migratory bird treaty act

for 14 Golden Eagle mortalities within past 3 years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
