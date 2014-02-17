FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Duke Energy to exit Midwest commercial generation business
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Duke Energy to exit Midwest commercial generation business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “she” from “he” in the fourth graph)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Duke Energy said it was looking to sell its Midwest commercial generation business including 13 power plants.

The company said it would record a pretax impairment charge of $1 billion to $2 billion in the first quarter related to the sale.

“Our merchant power plants have delivered volatile returns in the challenging competitive market in the Midwest,” Chief Executive Lynn Good said in a statement.

She said the regulated utilities in Ohio and Kentucky were not a part of this strategic process. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.