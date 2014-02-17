FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Duke Energy to sell U.S. Midwest commercial generation business
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Duke Energy to sell U.S. Midwest commercial generation business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. electric power company Duke Energy Corp said on Monday that it was looking to sell off its Midwest commercial generation business, including stakes in 13 power plants, saying they offered “volatile returns” in a competitive market.

Duke will keep its regulated utilities in Ohio and Kentucky, and will try to sell its merchant power plants, with a total capacity of about 6,600 megawatts, as a package, a spokesman said.

“This earnings profile is not a strategic fit for this Duke Energy and we have begun a process to exit it,” Chief Executive Lynn Good said in a statement.

Eleven of the plants Duke is planning to sell are in Ohio, one is in Illinois and another is Pennsylvania.

The company will record a pretax impairment charge of $1 billion to $2 billion in the first quarter of 2014 related to the sale.

Duke expects the process to take between 12 and 18 months and is being advised by Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.