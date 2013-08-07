FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke Energy revenue surges, profit falls after Progress buyout
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

Duke Energy revenue surges, profit falls after Progress buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp, the largest electricity provider in the United States, posted a 64 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped in part by its buyout last year of a key rival, but earnings fell.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $339 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with $444 million, or 99 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

The company’s 2012 buyout of rival Progress Energy substantially increased the company’s float.

Operating revenue rose to $5.88 billion from $3.58 billion.

Duke said it still expects to earn $4.20 to $4.45 per share this year.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
