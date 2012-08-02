FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke Energy's profit rises on better rates, lower costs
August 2, 2012

Duke Energy's profit rises on better rates, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Duke Energy’s second-quarter profit rose on revised customer rates in the Carolinas and lower storm restoration costs in a unit.

Net income rose to $444 million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $435 million, or 98 cents, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to $3.57 billion.

Duke Energy, which bought Progress Energy in an $18 billion deal that created the biggest utility in the United States, said second-quarter results did not include Progress Energy’s results.

