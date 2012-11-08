FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers says "we're on the way" to integrating Progress, Duke
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers says "we're on the way" to integrating Progress, Duke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp : * CEO jim Rogers says “we’re on the way” to integrating progress, Duke * Says has not increased natural gas hedging in recent months, no plans to

increase hedging * CEO believes low natural gas prices, not politics, affecting coal markets * CEO believes coal will power roughly 35 percent to 40 percent of U.S.

electricity by end of 2012 * CEO says will keep 2,900 Duke employees in new york/new Jersey region to

asset in utility repairs * CEO says will stay in role ”at the pleasure of the board,“ says ”65, in my

judgement, is the new 55”

