New Issue- Duke Realty sold $300 mln in notes

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Duke Realty LP on Friday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE REALTY AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.584 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.925 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 205 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS