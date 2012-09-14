FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Duke Realty sold $300 mln in notes
September 14, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Duke Realty sold $300 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Duke Realty LP on Friday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, UBS and Wells Fargo were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DUKE REALTY

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.584   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.925 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 205 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS


