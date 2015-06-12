FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Australia's Archer Capital to buy Dun & Bradstreet Aus, NZ business for $170 mln
June 12, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Australia's Archer Capital to buy Dun & Bradstreet Aus, NZ business for $170 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adding dateline, no change to text)

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Australian private equity buyout firm Archer Capital has agreed to buy the Australia and New Zealand business of credit information provider Dun & Bradstreet Corp for A$220 million ($170.26 million), the companies said on Friday.

The acquisition includes consumer risk and debt collection, as well as commercial solutions. Dun & Bradstreet is in the midst of a restructure to exit its consumer information businesses and focus on the business-to-business segment.

Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
