UPDATE 1-Dun & Bradstreet shuts down tainted China unit
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dun & Bradstreet shuts down tainted China unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet, a global business information firm, said it is shutting down Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co, after allegations that data collection practices at the unit might have violated Chinese consumer data privacy laws.

In March, Dun & Bradstreet said some of its local employees in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and it suspended operations at the unit pending an inquiry.

The company said it would continue to operate its other business-to-business sales and marketing and risk management businesses in that region.

The Shanghai Roadway unit generated about $22 million in revenue and $2 million of operating income in 2011.

