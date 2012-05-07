UPDATE 2-Dun & Bradstreet shuts tainted China unit

* Says to shut down Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services

May 7 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet, a global business information firm, said it was shutting down Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co, which is being investigated for alleged violation of Chinese consumer data privacy laws.

In March, Dun & Bradstreet said some of its local employees in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and it suspended operations at the unit pending an inquiry.

Chinese state television had said the Shanghai unit had private information, including income levels, job titles and addresses for some 150 million Chinese residents and had sold individuals’ details for 1.5 yuan (23 cents) each to companies involved in marketing or phone sales.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it would continue to operate its other business-to-business sales and marketing and risk management businesses in that region.

The Shanghai Roadway unit generated about $22 million in revenue and $2 million of operating income in 2011.

The company expects to incur non-core charges of about $25 million in 2012 related to the shut down.

Separately, the company lowered its full-year core revenue growth and now expects it to grow by up to 3 percent, excluding the effect of foreign exchange. It had earlier projected a sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.

In 2011, it reported core revenue, which excludes revenue from divested businesses, of $1.76 billion.

Analysts were expecting 2012 revenue of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, Net income attributable to Dun & Bradstreet was $63.4 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with $49.8 million, or $1 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.35 a share matching analysts’ estimates.

Revenue was flat at $402.8 million, topping expectations of $397.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $75.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.