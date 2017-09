Oct 2 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group PLC : * Q1 total sales value 154.3 million stg * Q1 total sales growth +1.7 percent * Q1 like-for-like sales growth -5.3 percent * Says trading was volatile during the quarter with a marked reduction in footfall * Says gross margin has continued to increase year on year * Gross margin rises about 70 basis points over same quarter last year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here