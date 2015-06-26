FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Homeware retailer Dunelm names John Browett CEO designate
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Homeware retailer Dunelm names John Browett CEO designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc named John Browett chief executive designate and said he would take over as CEO next year.

Browett will join the board on July 1 and become chief executive on Jan. 1 after a six-month induction period with current CEO Will Adderley, the company said on Friday.

Will Adderley, whose father founded the company, was appointed CEO last year after Nick Wharton’s surprise departure.

Leicestershire-based Dunelm said Adderley would revert to his former position as deputy chairman. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.